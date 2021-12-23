RNC Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances comprises 1.8% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. RNC Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $34,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,365,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,797 shares during the last quarter. Rudius Management LP boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rudius Management LP now owns 369,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,281,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.28.

Shares of IFF traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.86. 6,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,240. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.43. The stock has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 115.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.02. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.94 and a 12 month high of $157.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 256.91%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

