Zacks: Brokerages Expect AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) to Post $0.49 EPS

Equities research analysts expect AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AFC Gamma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AFC Gamma will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AFC Gamma.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AFC Gamma in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AFC Gamma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Shares of AFCG traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,492. AFC Gamma has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. This is a boost from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFCG. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 63,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 32,646 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 28,652 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AFC Gamma (AFCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.