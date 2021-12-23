RNC Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 4,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.18. The company had a trading volume of 170,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,816,102. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $66.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.66.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

