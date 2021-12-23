TFC Financial Management Increases Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ASML by 14.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,289,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,431 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ASML by 1,903.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 831,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,121,000 after buying an additional 789,563 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 88,471.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 114,128 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of ASML by 3,121.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 95,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,144,000 after buying an additional 92,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 7.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,062,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $733,699,000 after buying an additional 74,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ASML in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $815.71.

ASML stock traded up $7.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $799.44. 12,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,556. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $804.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $777.13. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $474.20 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $2.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.45%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

