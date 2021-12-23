CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Position Raised by TFC Financial Management

TFC Financial Management raised its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 302.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 675,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,042,000 after buying an additional 508,100 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,816,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,149,000 after purchasing an additional 462,494 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 875,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,090,000 after purchasing an additional 298,851 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,881,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,058,000 after purchasing an additional 291,465 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,735,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CYBR traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $170.43. 2,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,133. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.47 and its 200 day moving average is $159.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $121.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CYBR. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.13.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

