Delphi Financial Group Inc. Buys 15,730 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Delphi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,730 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Mortgage Trust accounts for approximately 0.2% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 10,622 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,811,000 after buying an additional 42,260 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $2,129,000. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,906 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $58,342.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 849 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $26,327.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,375 shares of company stock worth $137,910. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BXMT traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.43. The stock had a trading volume of 8,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,538. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.36. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.82 and a twelve month high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 54.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.88%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.