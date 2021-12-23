Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Shares Bought by Delphi Financial Group Inc.

Delphi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,595,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 34,087 shares during the period. Ares Commercial Real Estate accounts for 7.1% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $24,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 24.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 880,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after purchasing an additional 170,481 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 11.9% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACRE traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.90. 1,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,091. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.31. The stock has a market cap of $700.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.31. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 61.95% and a return on equity of 9.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is 86.84%.

Several research analysts have commented on ACRE shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

