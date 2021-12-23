John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,276 shares during the quarter. BCE makes up approximately 2.2% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $16,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 34.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 185,075 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BCE by 62.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BCE by 4.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 107,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BCE in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in BCE by 20.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 51,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins increased their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.41.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $51.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.70. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.34 and a 52-week high of $53.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7047 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.88%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

