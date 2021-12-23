Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stake Boosted by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 635,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,622 shares during the period. Corning comprises about 3.2% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Corning worth $23,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 11.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 160,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 16,285 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Corning by 68.7% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 7.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 24,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Corning by 17.5% during the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 34.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,416,000 after purchasing an additional 276,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $36.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.62 and a 200 day moving average of $39.08. The company has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.81 and a 52 week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GLW. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.92.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.