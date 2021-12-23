Shaker Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) by 115.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 156,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 83,746 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund makes up approximately 1.3% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 29.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 4.3% during the third quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 31,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.8% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 9.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund alerts:

NYSE CII opened at $21.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.06. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.14 and a 52-week high of $21.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0995 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.