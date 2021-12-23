Raymond James & Associates Has $178.31 Million Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 910,336 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,090 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $178,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,687,604 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,667,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,851,850 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,232,444,000 after acquiring an additional 197,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,233,514,000 after acquiring an additional 724,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,127 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $903,435,000 after acquiring an additional 335,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,848,720 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $791,758,000 after acquiring an additional 260,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.84.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $226.76 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $154.75 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The firm has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.05 and a 200-day moving average of $208.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.