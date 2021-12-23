Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Shares Bought by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 111.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 13,983 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 50,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,003,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XMHQ stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.51. The company had a trading volume of 27,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,838. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.33 and its 200 day moving average is $78.38. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.80 and a fifty-two week high of $84.16.

