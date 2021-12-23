Alphastar Capital Management LLC Purchases 576 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 34.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Shares of XLG stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $367.20. 413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,024. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $278.17 and a fifty-two week high of $371.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.43.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

