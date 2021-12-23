Alphastar Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 118.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,088 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $6,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 538.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 261.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $308.65. 98,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,868,801. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $292.95 and its 200 day moving average is $271.94. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $211.92 and a 52-week high of $318.82.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $1.573 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.50.

