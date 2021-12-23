MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Shares Up 6%

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) shares shot up 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.08 and last traded at $7.07. 3,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 695,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRC. Susquehanna boosted their target price on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.78 million, a PE ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 2.49.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 682.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 2,296.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Company Profile (NYSE:MRC)

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

