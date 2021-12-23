MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Shares Up 6%

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) shares shot up 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.08 and last traded at $7.07. 3,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 695,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.
Several brokerages have recently commented on MRC. Susquehanna boosted their target price on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.78 million, a PE ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 2.49.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 682.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 2,296.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.
MRC Global Company Profile (NYSE:MRC)
MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.
Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration
Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.