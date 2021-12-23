$51.42 Million in Sales Expected for WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) will report $51.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for WM Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.10 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WM Technology will report full-year sales of $190.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $190.00 million to $191.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $256.89 million, with estimates ranging from $254.60 million to $258.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover WM Technology.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $50.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.39 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAPS. Truist cut their price target on shares of WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of WM Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WM Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAPS. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in WM Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $91,421,000. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in WM Technology by 263.8% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,765,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180,937 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in WM Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $23,381,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in WM Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $14,587,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WM Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $12,708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAPS traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.40. 21,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,872. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.47. WM Technology has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $29.50.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

