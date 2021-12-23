Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) to report sales of $23.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.40 million to $23.45 million. Castle Biosciences posted sales of $17.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year sales of $92.50 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $117.58 million, with estimates ranging from $114.06 million to $121.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

CSTL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total value of $167,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $710,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $3,546,014. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 161.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 84.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSTL traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,260. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -34.79 and a beta of 0.60. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $37.99 and a fifty-two week high of $107.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.26.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

