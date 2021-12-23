Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Shares Up 3.4%

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)’s stock price shot up 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.66 and last traded at $3.63. 14,892 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,365,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BHG. Citigroup lowered shares of Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.27.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.48.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $857,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth $930,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,206,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $680,000.

About Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG)

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

