Hiblocks (HIBS) Price Hits $0.0036 on Major Exchanges

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One Hiblocks coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. Hiblocks has a market capitalization of $33.32 million and $321,303.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00056450 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,940.62 or 0.08077180 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,816.74 or 1.00060864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00074316 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00053667 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 44.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007106 BTC.

Hiblocks Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Hiblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiblocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

