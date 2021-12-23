Raymond James & Associates Increases Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,447,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 508,419 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $462,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 18,924,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,532,000 after buying an additional 5,255,329 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,154,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,470 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 60.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,032,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,074 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,752,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,425,000 after purchasing an additional 818,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 136.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,021,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,937,000 after purchasing an additional 589,682 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

VTEB stock opened at $55.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.08. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.19 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.