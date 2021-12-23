AEGON USA Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 39,109 shares during the period. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FRA opened at $13.34 on Thursday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $13.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.0667 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.