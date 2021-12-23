CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 378,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,924 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $11,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,976,237,000 after acquiring an additional 124,203,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 191.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,564,624,000 after acquiring an additional 93,442,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CSX by 197.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,006,480,000 after acquiring an additional 62,168,569 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 201.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,169,571,000 after acquiring an additional 24,415,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CSX by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $791,313,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123,717 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.98.

Shares of CSX opened at $36.08 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $37.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.74. The stock has a market cap of $80.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.27%.

In other CSX news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

