iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,037 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 1.2% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $25,942,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 510,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,211,000 after buying an additional 189,259 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 213.0% in the second quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 263,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,871,000 after buying an additional 179,067 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2,458.7% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 662,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,321,000 after buying an additional 636,281 shares during the period. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $34.33 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $37.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.18.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

