Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 146 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCLT. Johns Hopkins University purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $127,348,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 955,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,155,000 after purchasing an additional 234,600 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,957.9% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 237,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,374,000 after purchasing an additional 232,052 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,941,000 after buying an additional 210,345 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,880,000 after buying an additional 184,932 shares during the period.

VCLT opened at $106.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.12. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $98.37 and a 12 month high of $111.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.261 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

