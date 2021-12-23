Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. Paychex’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $133.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.33 and its 200-day moving average is $115.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $135.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 78.34%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Barclays upped their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.59.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $91,910.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,557 shares of company stock worth $1,512,213 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

