New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 813,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,701 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eaton were worth $121,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Eaton by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Eaton by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.72.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton stock opened at $166.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.26. The company has a market capitalization of $66.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $114.01 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

