Renaissance Investment Group LLC Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,517 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,647 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 34.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,546 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 15,726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $50.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.24. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $207.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

