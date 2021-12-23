Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Buys 9,596 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,569 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,596 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 2.7% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $14,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Intel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,897,593,000 after buying an additional 5,214,436 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,291,607,000 after buying an additional 2,777,060 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Intel by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,924,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,185,413,000 after buying an additional 290,090 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Intel by 2.1% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,918,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,960,328,000 after buying an additional 709,880 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,484,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,730,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,667 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $50.97 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $207.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

