Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 5,996 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 349,245 shares.The stock last traded at $117.04 and had previously closed at $116.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRI. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.16. The stock has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.47.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 12.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,894,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,974,000 after acquiring an additional 256,533 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,276,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,162,000 after acquiring an additional 852,982 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,004,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,031,000 after buying an additional 60,219 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,757,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,834,000 after buying an additional 227,514 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,131,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,449,000 after buying an additional 781,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

