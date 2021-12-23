Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 44,930 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,080,673 shares.The stock last traded at $6.86 and had previously closed at $6.23.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HYZN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Hyzon Motors in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.57.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hyzon Motors Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Craig Matthew Knight bought 166,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,364,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

About Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

