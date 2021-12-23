Health Assurance Acquisition (NASDAQ:HAAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 5,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 123,612 shares.The stock last traded at $9.76 and had previously closed at $9.77.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

