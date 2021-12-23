Neil Thompson Buys 2,496 Shares of Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) Stock

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) insider Neil Thompson purchased 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,804 ($37.05) per share, with a total value of £69,987.84 ($92,466.43).

LON:KWS traded up GBX 82 ($1.08) on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,882 ($38.08). The stock had a trading volume of 64,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,226. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,793.97. The company has a market cap of £2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 85.11. Keywords Studios plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,292 ($30.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,366 ($44.47).

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

KWS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($42.94) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Shore Capital raised shares of Keywords Studios to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,137.20 ($41.45).

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.