Alphastar Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,713 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $7,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.85.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,986,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $391,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TT traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $197.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,091. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $137.98 and a 52-week high of $207.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.42 and its 200-day moving average is $188.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

