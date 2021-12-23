Alphastar Capital Management LLC Acquires 103,743 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,743 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.9% of Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,155,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,774,493,000 after buying an additional 8,262,434 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,275.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,211,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,601 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,879,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,600 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,181,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,396 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,616 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.30. The company had a trading volume of 11,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,296. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.29. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $56.48 and a one year high of $58.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $1.618 dividend. This represents a $19.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 35.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

