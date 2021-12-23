iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Shares Purchased by Martin & Co. Inc. TN

Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEO. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,746,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 71.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.44. 45,984 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.29. iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12-month low of $50.49 and a 12-month high of $70.54.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

