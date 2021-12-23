Alphastar Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 81.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,140 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.5% of Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $22,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 37,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 78,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,197,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 443.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $320.29. The company had a trading volume of 10,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,634. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $315.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.56. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $239.41 and a one year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

