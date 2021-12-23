Martin & Co. Inc. TN Has $1.62 Million Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,078 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in BOK Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 46.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 46.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after buying an additional 20,654 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BOKF traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,324. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.32 and a 200 day moving average of $92.95. BOK Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $67.38 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $510.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.49 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 12.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.43%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BOKF. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.88.

In related news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $53,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $1,001,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,600 shares of company stock worth $2,126,105. Company insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

