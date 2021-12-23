Alphastar Capital Management LLC Purchases 48,927 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,927 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $8,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.21.

NYSE JCI traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.48. 14,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,094,458. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.33 and its 200-day moving average is $72.79. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $45.49 and a 1 year high of $81.15. The company has a market capitalization of $55.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.65%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

