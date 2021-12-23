Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Stock Holdings Raised by Martin & Co. Inc. TN

Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 94,328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Hawkins in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Hawkins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Hawkins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of Hawkins stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $39.23. The stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Hawkins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $39.73.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $183.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.32 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 17.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.96%.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

