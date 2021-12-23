Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Adams Wealth Management

Adams Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Sysco were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 214.4% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.34. 24,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,153,231. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.72. The company has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 57.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

