Corundum Group Inc. Sells 232 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Corundum Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Corundum Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $68,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

IJK traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $83.77. 382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,372. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $70.48 and a 12 month high of $88.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.47 and its 200-day moving average is $82.13.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.