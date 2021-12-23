iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Howard Capital Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,182 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 5.6% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $38,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.10. The company had a trading volume of 59,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,016,399. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $118.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.18.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.