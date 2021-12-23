Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,924 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 6,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 20,629 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.91.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $181.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,100,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.83. The firm has a market cap of $203.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $192.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

