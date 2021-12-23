Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,357 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,686,000 after acquiring an additional 300,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,118,000 after purchasing an additional 327,105 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,565 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,789,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,631,000 after purchasing an additional 76,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,608,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,030,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.72. The company had a trading volume of 17,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,587. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.58 and a fifty-two week high of $112.42.

