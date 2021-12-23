Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) will report ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Westport Fuel Systems reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Westport Fuel Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.36. 46,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.19. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $398.53 million, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPRT. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 5.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 105,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the third quarter valued at about $277,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 88.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 40.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

