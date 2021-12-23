Martin & Co. Inc. TN Acquires 20,500 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 9.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 236,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 693,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,286 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 49.1% during the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 18,107 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 495.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.2% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 29,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 52.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HBI remained flat at $$16.15 during trading on Thursday. 24,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,421,489. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.05. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 1.51.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.67%.

HBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.22.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

