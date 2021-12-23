Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,321 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.0% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,627,620,000 after acquiring an additional 113,836 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Netflix by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,510,833,000 after purchasing an additional 269,856 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,619,475,000 after buying an additional 121,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Netflix by 16.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after buying an additional 850,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Erste Group raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.11.

NFLX stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $612.38. 30,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,005,258. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $478.54 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $644.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $582.67. The firm has a market cap of $271.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.34, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

