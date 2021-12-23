O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $122,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.79.

Shares of MGY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,309. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 33.08%. The business had revenue of $283.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.