Mdex (MDX) Price Reaches $0.38 on Top Exchanges

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Mdex has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mdex has a total market cap of $311.23 million and $14.53 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mdex coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000780 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mdex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00057573 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,929.04 or 0.08043240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00074839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,641.57 or 0.99575538 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00054661 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007030 BTC.

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 816,757,167 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MDXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mdex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mdex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.