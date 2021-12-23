Lightning (LIGHT) Price Down 18.9% Over Last Week

Lightning (CURRENCY:LIGHT) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Lightning has a total market cap of $14.46 million and $268,851.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000461 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lightning has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00043111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.77 or 0.00210391 BTC.

Lightning Coin Profile

Lightning is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

Lightning Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

